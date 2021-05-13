KARACHI: Marring Eid festivities for in a blink of an eye, a calamity has Thursday descended upon a family whose two minor girls have succumbed to their untimely deaths after their car plunged into a nullah near the airport, ARY News reported.

The heart-wrenching accident today has claimed the lives of two minor girls aged 6- and 4-year-old, the rescue personnel confirmed details, after they reached the scene upon information, as the car fell into an open nullah. At least three women have been reported to have suffered injuries as well.

More details on the incident including the kin of accident victims have yet to emerge, however, the bodies of the deceased minors and the injured women have been shifted to the hospital.

Separately today in a similar incident from Punjab, five people were crushed to death by a speeding car outside an Eidgah in Gujranwala’s Wazirabad tehsil.

According to rescue sources, those killed in the crash outside the Eidgah were beggars.

They said five people, including three women and two men, died on the spot while another got injured when a car ran them over.

