Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) preparations in full swing

KARACHI: All preparations are in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on November 10 (Sunday) with religious enthusiasm and solemnity across the country.

Various religious, social and cultural organisations are finalizing their programmes to organise Milad Mahafil and Seerat gatherings where speakers will highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Mosques, government and private buildings, markets, shopping centres and roads across the country being decorated tastefully with green buntings, flags and colorful lights to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Meanwhile, vendors have set up colorful stalls with a various collection of badges, stickers, flags, and banners inscribed with religious slogans to pay respect and reverence to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) across the country.

On this sacred night of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, Muslims perform prayers and read the holy Quran at mosques in addition to praying and listening to hymns praising the holy prophet (PBUH).

Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ processions will be taken out and `Mahaafil-e-Milad’ will be held across the country to celebrate the sacred day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 31 announced to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) across the country at an official level.

PM Imran directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony to make arrangements to host the international Seerat-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (SAW) Conference.

