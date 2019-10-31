Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated at official level: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) across the country at an official level, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PM Imran directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony to make arrangements to host international Seerat-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (SAW) Conference.

He also directed all the provincial governments to organize seminars and conferences to highlight the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The prime minister said that Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) will be celebrated across the county with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

Earlier on October 29, the new Islamic month, Rabi Ul Awwal’s moon had been sighted, Central Ruet e Hilal Committee had made the announcement.

The auspicious day of 12 Rabi Ul Awwal (Eid e Milad Un Nabi) which is juxtaposed with the final prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad’s (SAWW) birth will fall on November 10, Sunday.

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman had presided over the gathering this evening at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office.

Zonal committees from Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta had also gathered evidence and witnesses regarding moon sightings.

