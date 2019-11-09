Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) being celebrated across country today

KARACHI: Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour across the country today.

The day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals, following a night of Mehafil-e-Naat, conferences, and fireworks.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and religious teachings, unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

State and religious organizations, Milad committees, and individuals have planned a number of activities, including processions, seminars, conferences, and discussion programmes to mark the annual event.

Numerous Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) processions will be taken out across the country.

Meanwhile, streets, roads, bazaars, shopping centres, and government and private buildings have already been beautifully decorated and illuminated with lights, colours, and banners bearing writings about the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

Muslims across the world observe the Prophet Muhammed’s (PBUH) birthday on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Earlier on November 8, arrangements had been finalized to hold the international Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

The preparations had been completed, under the supervision of Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, to welcome the delegates arriving from various countries of the world.

A special documentary had also been prepared to air on the occasion. Senator Faisal Javed, in a statement, had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special attention in the preparation of the conference.

