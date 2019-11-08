Govt all set to hold int’l Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Arrangements have been finalized to hold the international Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

The preparations have been completed, under the supervision of Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, to welcome the delegates arriving from various countries of the world, Radio Pakistan reported.

A special documentary has also been prepared to air on the occasion. Senator Faisal Javed, in a statement, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special attention in the preparation of the conference.

He said the PM will himself encourage the research papers written on various aspects of the life and teachings of prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He said the inaugural session will be presided over by the PM while President Dr. Arif Alvi will chair the concluding session.

Earlier in the day All preparations were in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on November 10 (Sunday) with religious enthusiasm and solemnity across the country.

Various religious, social and cultural organisations were finalizing their programmes to organise Milad Mahafil and Seerat gatherings where speakers will highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Mosques, government and private buildings, markets, shopping centres and roads across the country were being decorated tastefully with green buntings, flags and colorful lights to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

