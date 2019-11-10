Huge cake prepared in Chiniot for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

CHINIOT: In reverence of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), a mammoth cake weighing 2,520kg was made in Chiniot to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, ARY News reported.

As per details, it took, 150 workers worked for seven days to prepare 2,520kg cake. As many as 100,000 people can eat the cake, which is being made with chocolate, milk, eggs, dry fruit and other ingredients

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is being celebrated with great religious zeal and fervour countrywide amid tight security to deter any untoward incident.

The day dawned with 31 guns salute in the federal capital and 21 guns salute in all the provincial capitals.

After Fajr prayers in the mosques, special prayers were offered for the unity of Muslims, progress and prosperity of the country.

Read more: Occupied Kashmir remains caged in on Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAWW)

According to details, special programmes have been chalked out to lighten various aspects of the life of the last Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (SAW).

Mosques, government and private buildings, markets, shopping centres and roads across the country have been ornamented with green buntings, flags and colorful lights to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Comments

comments