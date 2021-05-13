‘Eid Mubarak’, Canadian, British prime ministers wish Muslims globally

As Muslims across the world mark on Thursday the celebrations of the second Eid in the midst of Covid-19, relinquishing the customary embraces and friend and family gatherings, the world leaders including those from the West wish ‘Eid Mubarak’ to those celebrating, ARY News reported.

“Muslims make an extraordinary contribution to this country,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished Muslims in the United Kingdom and of the world via a tweet today.

#EidMubarak to those celebrating in the UK and around the world. Muslims make an extraordinary contribution to this country, and while this year’s celebrations are not as we would want, if we all do our bit and get vaccinated we can look forward to a much happier future. pic.twitter.com/UG4tURq6bM — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 12, 2021

He added, “…While this year’s celebrations are not as we would want, if we all do our bit and get vaccinated we can look forward to a much happier future.”

Separately, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau as well wished the Muslim brethren in his country and around the world in a video message posted on a tweet via the official handle.

The video caption of the Eid wish tweet said, “Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, and mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.”

“Watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s message wishing all those celebrating a joyful Eid.”

Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, and mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s message wishing all those celebrating a joyful Eid ⬇️ https://t.co/GdW8X6Q811 pic.twitter.com/0ERU1btdbj — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) May 12, 2021

In the video message, Trudeau said, “Usually this is a time to gather with friends and family for large meals and to share snacks and sweets.”

“But with Covid-19… we will once again need to find new ways to celebrate and also recognize the many contributions that Muslims have made…”

Trudeau began his message with ‘Assalam u Alaikum, a religious customary greeting of Muslims, and ended it with ‘Eid Mubarak’ wish.

Eid Mubarak: PM says we must celebrate this Eid in ‘quiet manner with families’ for two reasons

On the other hand, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took to his official Twitter account on Thursday to send out Eidul Fitr greetings to the Muslims celebrating the festive occasion in Pakistan and elsewhere.

“Eid Mubarak to our Muslim Ummah. This is a very different Eid which we must celebrate in a quiet manner with our families, for 2 imp reasons. One: there is the Corona pandemic. In Pak[istan] we are now again beginning to control the spread so it is vital for our ppl to observe SOPs,” he wrote on Twitter.

Two, equally critical is the need for us all to show solidarity with the Kashmiris & Palestinians who are suffering oppression by Occupation Powers in complete violation of their international guaranteed basic human rights. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 13, 2021

“Two, equally critical is the need for us all to show solidarity with the Kashmiris & Palestinians who are suffering oppression by Occupation Powers in complete violation of their international guaranteed basic human rights.”

Comments

comments