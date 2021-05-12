KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said that the Eid prayers should be held at open places and with complete adherence to SOPs to avoid COVID spread on the festive occasion, ARY NEWS reported.

“Eid prayers should be held at open places and more and more open places should be utilized for the purpose,” he said while briefing media on decisions taken during a meeting of the COVID task force.

The minister said that he had visited parts of the city to review implementation on COVID SOPs. “There should be no hugging or handshake during Eid greeting and the public should greet each other while keeping a safe distance,” Nasir Shah said.

He further shared that the government has allowed restaurants to operate takeaway services while adopting SOPs. “Strict action will be taken in case of violation,” he warned.

He said that they respect the business community and sympathize with them over the ongoing COVID-related curbs, however, they had to take strict decisions in order to safeguard public interests.

Read More: Sindh allows restaurants takeaway, vaccination centres to open during Eid

Further commenting on the NAB letter seeking details of officers’ appointment in urban Sindh, Nasir Shah said that the letter was unconstitutional and the government has rejected it.

“Did NAB seek similar details from other provinces?” he said while further asking if NAB could dare write a similar letter to other provinces and hoped that Chairman NAB would take strict action on the matter.

