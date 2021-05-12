KARACHI: Sindh government has allowed takeaway facility at restaurants amid Covid curbs besides also deciding to open vaccination centres during Eid holidays, ARY NEWS reported citing decisions made by the provincial task force.

Heading a meeting of the coronavirus task force, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah directed that the Expo Centre vaccination facility will remain open during Eid holidays.

“All vaccination centres to remain open during Eid in the province,” he said while urging the public to adopt COVID SOPs, warning that last year Eid violations led to a 30 percent increase in virus cases.

He appealed to the public to stop their relatives from visiting them on Eid.

Sharing details on the COVID situation in Ramazan, the chief minister said that COVID cases have seen a gradual increase during the month.

“In the first week of Ramazan, the positivity ratio in province stood at 4.71 percent with 23 deaths, followed by 6.31 percent positivity and 43 deaths in second week, 6.96 percent positivity and 62 deaths in third week while fourth week reported 7.08 percent cases and 64 deaths,” the chief minister said.

He warned that if people would not adopt SOPs then the situation could worsen after Eid.

While allowing takeaway facility at the restaurants, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that the restaurants could, however not use chairs at the facility. “Even those availing the facility will not be allowed to disembark from their vehicles,” he said while deciding during the task force meeting.

