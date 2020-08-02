Eid-ul-Azha festivities, animal sacrifices continue on second day

KARACHI: Eid-ul-Azha celebrations continued on Sunday for the second day across the country as many people are sacrificing animals today amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

The faithful are slaughtering their sacrificial animals in remembrance of Sunnat-e Ibrahimi which will continue for tomorrow (third day of Eid-ul-Azha).

Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice is one of two Eid festivals observed by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his own son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

Read More: President, PM urge nation to strictly follow SOPs on Eidul Azha

Civic authorities of different cities and towns have also made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid.

The government has advised the faithful to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for containing the COVID-19 while performing the ritual of sacrificing animals.

Meanwhile, the first day of Eid-ul-Adha was dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also urged the nation to strictly follow precautionary measures on the occasion of Eidul Azha and perform the obligatory rituals of Qurbani, taking care of the poor and needy people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the whole world is facing a critical situation right now due to coronavirus as the coronavirus pandemic has become a challenge for all humanity.

Comments

comments