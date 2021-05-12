ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad on Wednesday evening for sighting the crescent of Shawwal 1442 AH.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. The zonal committees will meet in their respective areas while the central body would gather evidence from across the country.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that chances of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1442 AH on the evening of May 12 i.e. 29th of Ramazan (Wednesday) are slim.

Eid-ul-Fitr (1st Shawwal) will most likely to fall on Friday. The new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 00-01 PST on May, 12, (Wednesday), the weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the evening of Wednesday 12 May i.e. 29th of Ramazan, 1442 AH, the met office said.

Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Qatar will be celebrating Eid ul Fitr tomorrow (Thursday).

