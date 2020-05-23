Eight bodies of victims killed in plane crash handed over to their heirs

KARACHI: At least eight bodies of victims killed in plane crash in Karachi have been handed over to their heirs after identification from Edhi and Chipa Centres, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the Edhi authorities as 56 bodies of the plane crash victims were shifted to Edhi Morgue, from which three of the bodies were handed over the heirs.

The bodies were identified as of Dilshad Ahmed, Dilshad Begum and Riffat Khatoon. Meanwhile, sources privy to the development said that five bodies out of 39 were also handed over to the heirs from Chipa morgue.

At least 19 victims killed in PIA plane crash had been identified so far, confirmed a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department.

97 bodies have been recovered by the rescue workers after PIA flight PK-8303 crashed with nearly 100 people on board in Karachi on Friday afternoon.

Read more: 97 bodies of PIA plane crash victims recovered: DG ISPR

The spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department informed that 66 bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital while 31 dead bodies were brought to Civil Hospital.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was close to landing when it came down among houses, sparking an explosion and killing several people on the ground.

Sample Collection Unit for DNA tests established in Karachi

A Sample Collection Unit for DNA tests of plane crash victims and their families has been established at Forensic DNA Lab University of Karachi.

According to the Sindh Health Department, family members of the passengers of PK-8303 may visit for samples that would be required for cross match.

The family members of the passenger plane can also contact on telephone numbers 111222292-370, 0342-2762024 and 0331-9092132 for any kind of assistance.

