Eight held for holding wedding ceremony in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: In an action against those violation standard operating procedures issued by the government to curb COVID-19 infection, police on Saturday conducted raid at a marriage ceremony in Faisalabad and apprehended at least eight guests and hotel staff, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a wedding ceremony was underway at the local hotel in Faisalabad when the police reached there and took at least eight wedding guest and the hotel staff into custody.

Meanwhile, taking advantage of uproar, groom Waseem and the bride managed to escape from the scene. The police shifted the detainees to the hospital for COVID-19 test.

Police sources said that an FIR will be registered against the detainees after all legal requirements were completed.

