Eight of a family killed as jeep plunges into river in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: At least eight members of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when their jeep plunged into the River Indus in Mansehra on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital after retrieving them from the ravine. The ill-fated family was on its way to a hospital in Dasu when their jeep plunged into the river, said the police.

The police said that all the deceased and the injured belonged to the same family and added that they were taking a patient to a hospital situated in Dasu.

The officials further said that the accident occurred when the jeep driver while negotiating a sharp curve lost control over the steering.

Earlier on July 10, at least four people had been killed and six others suffered critical injuries when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Haripur.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital after retrieving them from the ravine.

Rescue officials had said that the ill-fated vehicle with 22 passengers on board was heading to Nara Amazai when it had plunged into the ravine near Kapri.

