Four killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Haripur

HARIPUR: At least four people were killed and six others suffered critical injuries when their vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Haripur on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital after retrieving them from the ravine.

Rescue officials said that the ill-fated vehicle with 22 passengers on board was heading to Nara Amazai when it plunged into the ravine near Kapri.

Read More: Five dead, three injured as jeep plunges into ravine in Abbottabad

Earlier on June 30, st least five had been killed and three others sustained injuries when a jeep had plunged into a gorge in Abbottabad.

As per details, the ill-fated jeep carrying eight people was returning from a marriage function, where it met an accident. The bodies and the injured moved to Garhi Habibullah Hospital, local police had said.

In a similar road crash on October 29, last year, as many as 17 people had been killed as a passenger coach had plunged into a ravine on Karakoram Highway.

