Eight killed, several injured in DI Khan accident

DI Khan: At least eight people were killed and several sustained injuries in a road accident, took place near Ramak, area of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to head-on collision between bus and trailer, resulting in the killing of eight people who died on the spot.

The over speed bus was going towards Mardan from Karachi. The injured ones were shifted to the nearby hospital while further investigation is underway.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident that took place in DI Khan.

In a statement issued by the PM Office on Monday, the premier sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

He also directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical care to the injured people.

Earlier in October, four persons including three women were killed while one person injured in a road accident near Pusha Bridge of Dera Ismail Khan.

The rescue officials said that the four women along with their driver were travelling in their car when their vehicle collided head-on with a passenger bus near Pushta Pul in DI Khan. They said that all the women were of same family.

