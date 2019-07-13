Eight killed, several injured in Shahpur Chakar road crash

SANGHAR: At least eight people lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Sanghar-Nawabshah road near Shahpur Chakar, citing rescue sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, a passenger bus and a qinqi rickshaw collided in Shahpur Chakar, resulting in the death of eight on the spot and wounded several including women and children.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby medical facility.

The cause behind the horrible road crash could not be ascertained till filing of this news report.

On July 12, at least eight members of a family were killed and eight others sustained injuries when their jeep plunged into the River Indus in Mansehra on Thursday night.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital after retrieving them from the ravine.

The ill-fated family was on its way to a hospital in Dasu when their jeep plunged into the river, said the police.

The police had said that all the deceased and the injured belonged to the same family and added that they were taking a patient to a hospital situated in Dasu.

