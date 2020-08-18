Eight killed, 12 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in Buner

BUNER: Eight people were killed and twelve others sustained injuries, when a vehicle plunged into a gorge in Buner on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the dreadful road accident occurred in the area of Chalandri Chugharzai, Buner, when they were returning after attending a marriage ceremony.

Two women and two children are also among the dead. The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Dagar and RHC Dewana Baba.

Earlier in the day, at least five persons were killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine near Akbarpura village of Nowshera district.

According to rescue sources, the bus was on way from Lahore to Peshawar when it skidded off the road near Akbarpura, and fell into a ravine.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the course and plunged into the ravine.

