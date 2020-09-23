Eight more die of coronavirus, 532 test positive in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed eight more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,432.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 532 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 307,418.

As many as 293,916 Covid-19 patients have recovered their health from the disease as the number of active cases stands at 7,070. During the last 24 hours, 37,418 samples were tested, out of which 532 turned out to be positive. Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 134,437 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 98,602, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,418, Balochistan 14,607, Islamabad 16,246, Gilgit Baltistan 3,542, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,566.

As many as 880 coronavirus patients are under treatment at the various 735 hospitals across the country.

5.4 million infections

India’s coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and lags behind only the United States, which has 6.7 million cases in terms of total infections. A total of 1,113 people died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, taking mortalities to 86,752, which is a relatively low 1.6% of all cases.

