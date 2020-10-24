Eight more trains to be privatized from next month: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that eight more trains would be privatized from November 12, besides revival of rail car running between Lahore-Rawalpindi from November 30.

Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters here on Saturday, he said the rail car will run between Lahore to Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi to Lahore at 4:30 pm.

Minister said,” I want private parties to come forward and run their freight trains using railway’s infrastructure and properties. Railways had given four freight trains to private parties under public private partnership.”

He further said that online booking of freight trains had been started to stop irregularities in this regard.

Speaking about opposition parties protest movement, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday apprehended about likely tragedy during the public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Quetta.

“Terrorists are regrouping and miscreants have entered in the country,” the federal minister warned, ” I am praying for the public meetings in Peshawar and Quetta,” he said.

“Price hike and dearness is real issue and Imran Khan will overcome this issue within the time of coming four weeks,” Sheikh Rasheed added.

