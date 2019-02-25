LONDON: Sindh Rangers on Monday said the paramilitary force had arrested eight terrorists in Karachi affiliated with a political party, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser here, Colonel Faisal of Sindh Rangerssaid the arrested suspects belonged to Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

He said a man named Saleem had formed and operating a team of target killers. He informed that seven members of the gang were still busy in criminal activities.

Read: Rangers arrest five suspects including ‘MQM-L target killer’ in Karachi

The official said ‘Saleem Belgium’ used to manage the gang on directives of the MQM founder.

He also played a WhatsApp conversation call between the terrorists. The armed group of the political party would use code words to evade being spotted by the law enforcers.

The Rangers official said detained terrorists would use code words like ‘boxes’ for improvised explosive devices (IEDs), ‘aalu’ for hand grenade and ‘cassette’ for pistol.

Last month, Rangers had rounded up five suspects, including an alleged target killer affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, during raids in different areas of Karachi.

The spokesperson for the paramilitary force said MQM-L gangster Waseem Chitta, involved in target killing incidents, was arrested from Sachal Goth area.

He said four of the culprits were nabbed from Malir City and Defence Housing Authority areas.

