Video showing elderly man’s act of kindness towards cat goes viral  

An elderly man’s act of kindness towards a cat, helping it come down from a ceiling of a shop is garnering praise at the social media site.

The video shared by a Pakistani Facebook page, however, did not share as to where it was shot and who was the man.

This made my day ❤❤❤❤ Posted by ALi's Diary on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

It shows an elderly man giving a helping hand to a cat by raising a chair above his head level to allow the cat to easily jump on the chair.

The cat could be seen hesitating before jumping on the chair, as the man lowers the chair to allow the feline to runaway. Another man could also be seen helping the elderly man in the video.

Read More: WATCH: Grieving cat adopts, takes care of four puppies

The social media users were all praise for the elderly man, who was in Muslim attire. Some netizens also shared that they have personally carried out this act several times, whenever their pet animal climbs a tree and then find it difficult to come down.

Comments

comments