Elderly woman injured in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Indian troops targeted the civilian population in the Hotspring sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

According to ISPR, Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Hotspring Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civil population with mortars and heavy weapons.

“A 55 years old woman got injured due to unprovoked Indian firing. The injured woman being provided medical care, ” the ISPR said. The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing, the military’s media wing said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian forces have continuously violated the ceasefire agreement at the Line of Control and martyred Pakistan Army personnel and civilians during their unprovoked firing at the border.

Two personnel of the Pakistan Army had been martyred on Wednesday after a heavy exchange of fire with the Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC).

According to a message posted on the official Twitter account of the DG ISPR, Indian troops initiated ceasefire violations in the Khuiratta Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) which was responded by Pakistani troops in a befitting manner.

The army’s media wing said that heavy losses were reported on the Indian side, including human and infrastructural losses.

