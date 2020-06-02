ISLAMABAD: After a gap of two months, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tribunal will resume hearing cases from Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Legal proceedings had been suspended for two months due to the coronavirus.

According to a cause list issued, the scrutiny committee will resume proceeding on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal in reference to the PTI case.

Meanwhile, the tribunal will also hear the case against PML-N’s alleged foreign funding, as well as applications seeking disqualification of Federal Minister Faisal Vawda.

The PTI minister has been accused of allegedly submitting a false affidavit before the election authority.

Chairman Aman Taraki Party, Faiq Shah in his plea said that Vawda concealed his dual nationality and submitted a false affidavit in the election commission with his nomination papers.

The plea seeks Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62-1 (F) of the constitution.

The petition said the minister is no longer Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy) as he filed a false affidavit with regard to his nationality.

