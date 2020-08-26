Electric buses to hit roads this year: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, on Wednesday announced that battery-powered electric buses would be introduced in Pakistan this year, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that the strategic alliance agreement will be signed between Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Limited and Skywell Automobile (Chinese firm) today (Wednesday) to set up Electric Vehicles value chain in Pakistan.

Electric buses will start running in the country from this year, while the complete manufacturing of these buses will start in Pakistan in next three years, he added.

ایک اور وعدے کی تکمیل کی طرف بڑا قدم، ڈائوو پاکستان اور سکائ ول کمپنی کے درمیان پاکستان میں الیکٹرک بسیں لانے کا سٹریٹجک الائنس آج ہو گا۔ اس سال سے پاکستان میں الیکٹرک بسیں چلنا شروع ہو جائیں گی اور تین سالوں میں پاکستان میں ان بسوں کی مکمل مینوفیکچرنگ شروع ہو جائیگی۔ pic.twitter.com/AMiCw77PZT — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 26, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that vehicles in Pakistan to be shifted on electric power as the country approved its first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in June.

Read More: Pakistan introduces first electric rickshaw

The motorcycles and vehicles would be shifted on electric power, while EV Manufacturing Units would also be established in the country.

The country’s first electric vehicle charging unit had been installed at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad last month.

Read More: Govt to set up 24 more electric vehicle charging stations across country: minister

Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan inaugurated the station in July and announced that the government will set up 24 more electric vehicle charging stations across the country in the future.

Comments

comments