KU announces to launch on-campus electric shuttle service

KARACHI: The University of Karachi Wednesday signed the memorandum of understanding MoU with NTS Logistics to provide an on-campus custom-built electric shuttle service.

As per the MoU, NTS Logistics would provide six to 23 seaters roofless commuting vans while the number of vehicles would increase with the passage of time according to the demand.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, the minimum fare would be set for the transportation. Students, faculty and administrative staff would be able to avail this service throughout the day.

According to the MoU, the presence of an electric shuttle service would be ensured at all entrances and the KU would provide space for the electric charging units and parking of the vehicles.

Read More: After electric, Sindh govt announces to procure 250 biogas buses for Karachi

The MoU was inked by the KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Chief Executive Officer NTS Logistics Muhammad Umer Nouman at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah inaugurated Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

In the beginning, the 37 electric buses will operate on the route connecting Tower to Sohrab Goth.

Comments

comments