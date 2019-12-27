Electricity tariffs in Karachi to increase on account of fuel adjustments

KARACHI: NEPRA has approved a surge in the power tariff for Karachi Electric (KE) on account of the fuel adjustments of electricity consumed in four years, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to an official notification, the charges being incurred on KE by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority are from the duration of July 2016 till June of 2019.

The tariff surge would be placing an extra burden of Rs18 billion on Karachi’s power consumers.

Yesterday, The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved a Rs1.56 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity consumed in October.

The power regulator gave its approval after hearing a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that sought an increase of Rs1.73 in electricity rates.

This tariff hike will put an additional burden of Rs14.50 billion on power consumers.

