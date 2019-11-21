NEPRA hikes electricity tariff by Rs1.82 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved an increase of Rs 1.82 per unit in electricity tariff on account of fuel price adjustment, ARY News reported.

The tariff hike was made on account of the fuel price adjustment in September, the Nepra said.

The authority directed the power distribution companies to include the tariff hike of Rs 1.82 per unit in the next month’s electricity bills.

“The adjustment an increase of Rs.1.82661kWh shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all the Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs).

The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2019 by the XWDISCOs. XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2019 in the billing month of December 2019,” read the notification.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEPRA had previously increased the per-unit price of electricity by 0.52 Rs on September 27.

