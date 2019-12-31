K-Electric to raise electricity tariffs by Rs 4.88 per unit

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has released a ruling the pending fuel adjustment charges that were to be incurred upon K-Electric (KE) for the past 4 years, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

NEPRA has given a formal go-ahead to the Karachi power regulator to extract 106 billion rupees from its customers.

K-Electric will increase the price of electricity by Rs 4.88 per unit of electricity for the metropolis.

The current per-unit price of electricity will be increased to Rs 17.69 from the previous 12.81 per unit.

Earlier on December 27, NEPRA has approved a surge in the power tariff for Karachi Electric (KE) on account of the fuel adjustments of electricity consumed in four years.

According to an official notification, the charges being incurred on KE by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority are from the duration of July 2016 till June of 2019.

The tariff surge would be placing an extra burden of Rs18 billion on Karachi’s power consumers.

Yesterday, The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved a Rs1.56 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity consumed in October.

