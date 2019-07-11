Eleven people killed, 20 injured as passenger coach flips in Hassan Abdal

HASSAN ABDAL: Eleven people were killed and twenty others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over speeding on the motorway at Brhama interchange near Hassan Abdaal on Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Lahore from Swat, when it met a deadly road crash.

Rescue sources cited at least eleven people lost their lives and nearly two dozen got injured, who were shifted to the hospitals of Hassan Abdal and Texila Wah Cantt.

According to the local police, the accident occurred due to the slippery road.

In a saprate accident of the same nature, last week, at least two persons were killed and 10 others sustained wounds when a passenger coach flipped near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki.

According to details, a passenger coach turned turtle over, which resulted in the death of two and severe injuries to 10 other passengers.

The injured and bodies were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The ill-fated coach was going to Sukkur from Sadiqabad, where it met an accident on its route, said the local police.

