SUKKUR: Medical report has arrived of the danse macabre transpired earlier in Sukkur wherein at least 11 people of a family were murdered including women and children ‘with an intent’, ARY News reported.

In the police report, it is revealed that all eleven of the family, including the women and the children, were inebriated to lose their consciousness first and then were killed.

Prime suspects, detained by the local police, Abdul Wahab and his four sons, have already confessed in police custody to killing the family.

The police, according to the medical report of the blood samples of the deceased, confirmed drug elements were found in the reports suggesting they murders were carried out after the victims were drugged.

Out of the 11 killed from the same family, seven of them were minors while two are women. The detained suspects in the case have confessed to their involvement in the killings, the police said.

In another shocking incident to have transpired the yesterday, a 45-year-old man was gunned down by a girl in Lahore whose CCTV footage was released by the police earlier today.

READ: Girl shoots man dead in Lahore, video surfaces

The girl, according to the footage, can be seen entering Atif’s house in Shafiqueabad area of Lahore.

After a few minutes of her arrival, Atif sent his two guards away to buy something. In the meanwhile, the girl shot Atif in his head and managed to escape from the scene.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police registered a case and launched investigations into the murder. According to the police, the incident seemed to be a result of personal enmity.

Comments

comments