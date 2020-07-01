‘We eliminated PSX attackers in just eight minutes’, says Karachi cop

KARACHI: The valiant policeman, who had played a major role in foiling the terror attack on busy Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, said that they had eliminated all the four terrorists in just a short span of eight minutes, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony held in the honour of those security personnel who had fought bravely and foiled the terror attack on PSX, the Rapid Response Force’s (RRF) Rafique Soomro said that the terrorists wanted to enter the building of PSX but they had engaged them at the central gate and gunned down all of them within minutes.

Giving details about the entire episode, Soomro said that the terrorists reached there in a car and all of a sudden they opened fire on the security guards who were performing their duties at the entrance gate of the stock market. He maintained that the terrorists were firing and hurling hand grenades at them.

“I was performing duty at the main gate of PSX building. I killed one of the terrorists who tried to enter the building from the main gate.”

He said, “The three other terrorists also tried to enter into the building and one of them tried to throw a grenade but, I immediately shot him in the head.” The cop said that he had also killed two other terrorists during the encounter.

