Eliminating corruption from Punjab, top priority: CM Usman Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Ahmed Buzdar on Monday said that the government of Punjab is resolute for ending corruption in the province, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad CM Buzdar announced the launch of ‘Report Corruption Application’.

CM Buzdar took a solemn pledge to never indulge in corruption and try his utmost in curbing, stopping the menace throughout the province.

The app will help the masses to report complaints against rampant corruption in the province through easily accessible means.

A launching ceremony in this regard which was attended by federal and the provincial ministers. Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest and addressed the event congratulating the government of Punjab and Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar.

It is worth mentioning here that International Anti-Corruption Day is being observed today across the country, with an aim to create awareness and highlight the dangerous effects of corruption over the society.

