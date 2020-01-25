Meghan Markle may give post-Megxit interview to Ellen DeGeneres

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle might give her first interview to Ellen DeGeneres post-megxit.

According to Daily Mail, Meghan’s inner circle of friends said that Meghan is likely to sit down with the American comedian and host for a chat after the two have become close.

The two met by chance years ago at a dog shelter in Los Angeles. Ellen also took a trip to London to visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the birth of Archie over the summer.

A friend told the publication the reason behind this is that the duchess believes Ellen understands her pain and suffering. That she epitomizes authenticity. Meghan feels like they are kindred spirits.

Ellen also spoke about the royal couple being attacked on her show earlier and said it’s not fair. “They are two of the most down-to-earth compassionate people, they’re doing so much good for the world,” she added.

When asked on Friday if she was excited to interview Meghan Markle, the hit show’s host remarked: “Sure, I’m excited.”

It’s likely to be a sit-down interview which will be shot at a secret location.

Ellen getting the first shot at interview the royal might not go well with her friend Oprah Winfrey who is best known for her talk show. She attended Meghan’s wedding in May 2018.

