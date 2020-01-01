Prince Harry, Meghan share unseen photo of Archie from Canada trip

Web Analytics
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared an adorable photo of Archie to mark the turn of the year.

Prince Harry can be seen cuddling his seven-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in the photograph, which was released as part of an Instagram compilation summarising their 2019.

This cute photo that comes at the end of the video is taken by doting mom Meghan herself. The video posted on the Sussexes official Instagram is a highlight reel of the couple’s favourite moments of the past year with  Coldplay’s 2002 hit, Clocks, playing as background music.

“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness. – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” their caption reads.

The couple had a turbulent year owing to their row with the press over privacy and rifts with relatives. They spent Christmas away from home in Canada.

