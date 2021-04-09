Elon Musk’s partner says building real-life Jurassic Park is possible

Social media is currently in a frenzy with the possibility of dinosaur-themed parks with dino species that became extinct millions of years ago after the co-founder of Neuralink and Elon Musk’s partner tweeted it is possible to build them in real.

It all started after Max Hodak tweeted about a possibility saying we could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to.

we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but 🤷‍♂️. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

While movie buffs love the Jurassic Park films, if one thing the franchise has taught us is that it’s not a good idea to bring back Tyrannosaurus rex, Velociraptors, and Dilophosaurus.

He however added: “Wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs”, but people didn’t get to the part or perhaps just ignored it.

As he also stressed that it would require maybe 15 years of breeding and engineering to get “super exotic novel species”, and it got everyone talking online, imagining ahead and thinking what could go wrong, referring to the sad trajectory of the stories in the superhit movie franchise.

Biodiversity (antifragility) is definitely valuable; conservation is important and makes sense. But why do we stop there? Why don’t we more intentionally try to generate novel diversity? — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

It must be noted that it is nearly impossible to ‘de-extinct’ dinosaurs. Unlike shown in the film, where the DNA is retrieved from mosquitoes in amber and fused with frog DNA, it wouldn’t be an easy task to extract DNA of the prehistoric animals.

As in the following tweet he talked about intentionally trying to generate “novel diversity”, it led many to believe they might actually do it.

Although in his tweet Hodak never mentioned Neuralink, or whether the company is working on some dino-DNA project, the internet is still going wild.

