Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Spain to subsidise electric car sales with 800 million euros

electric vehicle

MADRID: The Spanish government has approved a plan to spend up to 800 million euros ($950 million) until 2023 to encourage electric car sales, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.

Private buyers would be entitled to subsidies of up to 7,000 euros per car, while authorities in small towns and companies buying fleets to use as taxis could get more. Buyers of electric vans would get up to 9,000. The bonus scheme will start from Saturday, the ministry said.

The incentives follow announcements earlier this year of government plans to promote the domestic production of battery-powered cars as well as car batteries.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

President Alvi signs act to facilitate trade

International

Airlines blast Britain’s travel restart plan

Health

Poor countries received just 0.2% of world’s COVID vaccine supply, laments WHO

ScienceTechnology

First fast charging unit station for electric vehicles installed in Pakistan    

[X] Close