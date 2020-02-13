NDMA decides to take ’emergency measures’ against locust swarms

ISLAMABAD: Concluding a consultative meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday, the decision to take emergency measures against the pest infestation was agreed upon, ARY News reported.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has said that emergency measures are to be taken to control the prevalent locust attacks in parts of the country.

Representatives from Pakistan Army, Army Aviation Command, Pakistan Air Force, Ministry of Food Security and Research and Directorate General of Plant Protection Department (PPD) also participated in the meeting.

Chairman NDMA has assured the Ministry of Food Security and Research along with the Plants Protection Department (PPD) to provide all necessary resources pesticides, spray machinery and aviation support for the eradication of locust threat.

He also directed to start the first phase of spraying in affected areas of Baluchistan and Southern Punjab from as early as next week.

Plants Protection Department briefed Chairman NDMA on available resources including that of chemical pesticides in the local market and abroad.

