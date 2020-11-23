Emma Corrin responds to royal family’s disapproval of her Diana role

The Crown star Emma Corrin has finally responded to the purported disapproval of her portrayal of Diana by the royal family, reported E!News.

Speaking to Tamron Hall on Nov. 16 about her much-talked about role as the Princess of Wales in the latest season of the Netflix hit, Corrin addressed recent reports that the royal family were not the biggest fans of the series’ depiction of Diana and her marriage to Prince Charles.

“I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we’re in is fictionalized, to a great extent. Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but Peter Morgan’s scripts are works of fiction,” said Corrin, saying that the situation was still a “difficult one.”

The 24-year-old added that she understands how some people might have trouble accepting the liberties that the team took with someone as loved as Diana. “I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And even with Diana, it’s still very much fresh, I suppose – everything that happened,” she said.

“We approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it’s such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters. And as an actor, it’s such a joy to really bring a lot to them,” explained Corrin.

She had earlier expressed how daunting of a decision it was for her to accept the coveted role and why she ultimately accepted it. “This is The Crown‘s version of Diana. That really changed it for me. It doesn’t remove the pressure and the responsibility that I feel, but it made it more manageable to do the role,” Corrin had said.

Naturally, the role has made Corrin the center of attention as people draw similarities between her and the real-life Diana. Many critics have also lauded her for nailing Diana’s signature shy looks.

