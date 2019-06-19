Those making empty threats will fail to block budget in parliament: Dr Firdous  

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday claimed those making empty threats would fail to block the federal budget-2019-20 in the parliament and vowed to get the budget passed from the house, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Firdous said that those who were loyal to the country would support the budget while others would oppose it in the parliament. She hoped that the opposition would not distant itself from the people over the budget.

Dr Firdous said that the opposition could not compel Prime Minister Imran Khan to back away from his mission. She said that the government presented the best budget in prevailing economic conditions.

She said that the government was ready to amend the budget for the betterment of the people.

Read More: Opposition doing politics on budget: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Earlier on June 17, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the opposition was doing politics on budget and hindering the constitutional path.

In her series of tweets, she had said, “Budget is prepared for Pakistan and its people and its passage is a constitutional and national requirement”.

Comments

comments