Opposition doing politics on budget: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the opposition is doing politics on budget and hindering the constitutional path.

In her series of tweets, she said, “Budget is prepared for Pakistan and its people and its passage is a constitutional and national requirement”.

In another tweet, SAPM said, “Governance and working of institutions are linked with budget approval. She said parliamentary proceedings and opposition leaders’ salaries can also be ensured after the passage of the budget”.

It may be noted that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met PML-N vice President Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umrah on Sunday to chalk out a strategy against the PTI government.

Read More: Bilawal says PPP, PML-N agree to oppose ‘anti-public budget’

Both the leaders agreed to not to allow the incumbent government to get the budget pass from the assembly.

