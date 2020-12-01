Karachi police shootout: autopsy of ‘gangster’ Abbas awaits Covid report

KARACHI: The post mortem of alleged burglary gang leader Abbas whom the police claimed to have killed in an encounter in the Defence area last week among four others awaits Covid test reports after his samples were taken on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The police investigation team said today that they have taken the samples from the body on the directives of an additional police surgeon and await results to decide whether to go for an autopsy.

Covid report of Abbas is expected to arrive tomorrow which will decide when the post mortem on his body can be materialized which was requested by Abbas’ employers who claim the encounter was orchestrated.

Karachi police shootout: Special team constituted to acquire criminal record of suspect

It is pertinent to note that police department constituted a special team for acquiring the criminal record of a suspected member of a dacoits’ gang, Abbas, who had been killed during a police shootout in Karachi’s Defence area, sources close to the investigation told ARY News yesterday.

South Operation and Investigation Police held a session to probe into an alleged gun battle between suspected dacoits and police officials in Defence’s Gizri in Karachi on Friday.

Sources told ARY news that a special team has been constituted to acquire the criminal record of a suspect, Abbas after serious reservations were raised by his employers where he used to work as a servant.

