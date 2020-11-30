KARACHI: The police department has constituted a special team for acquiring the criminal record of a suspected member of a dacoits’ gang, Abbas, who had been killed during a police shootout in Karachi’s Defence area, sources close to the investigation told ARY News on Monday.

South Operation and Investigation Police held a session to probe into an alleged gun battle between suspected dacoits and police officials in Defence’s Gizri in Karachi on Friday.

Sources told ARY news that a special team has been constituted to acquire the criminal record of a suspect, Abbas after serious reservations were raised by his employers where he used to work as a servant.

Read: ‘Dacoits’ killed in Karachi shootout involved in various cases: police

Investigation officials said that the alleged criminals killed in the police action were members of an organised gang of more than 30 dacoits. Sources said that a case had been filed against the head of the gang, Ghulam Mustafa, in Ahmedpur Sharqia [East] in 1995 and the gang used to carry out robberies in Karachi during the winter season and later went in to hide in Punjab suburbs.

South Zone police constituted six teams to arrest the gang members, whereas, four accomplices of the deceased suspects have been sent to the central prison, sources added.

Earlier on Friday, Karachi police had claimed to have killed five ‘dacoits’ in an alleged gun battle in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase IV.

Read: Five ‘dacoits’ killed in alleged police shootout in DHA Karachi

The dacoits opened fire on the police party and in response fire, all of the alleged criminals were killed, said Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Zubair Nazir. He had said that police authorities are checking the criminal records of the deceased dacoits and their dead bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

Police investigators had claimed to find criminal records of the Abid and Ghulam Mustafa as they were wanted in different cases. Abid and Ghulam Mustafa were reportedly belonging to Bahawalpur, whereas, Riaz was belonging to Multan, added police.

