Encroachments cleared from forest land in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Provincial forest department has launched an anti-encroachment operation with assistance from Rangers and removed illegal occupation of state land in the Katcha area of Sukkur, ARY News reported.

As per details, the forest department officials cleared 400 acres of state land, which was illegally encroached by the influential people of the area.

“It was difficult for the department officials to enter in the area, but the rangers made it possible for the forest officials,” the DFO said.

During the operation, the officials also destroyed the wheat and other crops illegally cultivated with tractors at the encroached land, the DFO stated.

The anti-encroachment operation will be continued to get all forest lands free from illegal possession, he said.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had directed the provincial authorities to remove encroachments from all state land across the province.

An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, had directed the Board of Revenue’s (BOR) senior member to place on record a report showing details of government land under encroachment and that retrieved from land-grabbers.

