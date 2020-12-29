KARACHI: The Supreme Court has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a case pertaining to removal of encroachments, reported ARY News.

An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, was hearing the case at Karachi registry. It took strong exception to non-submission of a compliance report by the chief minister and directed him to turn up before it today at once.

At the start of the hearing, CJP Gulzar asked a state counsel whether the SC’s previous order was complied with. “We had directed the CM to monitor and ensure compliance with the court’s order,” he recalled. “Where is the chief minister’s report?” he questioned.

The chief justice also expressed displeasure over the absence of the advocate general of Sindh. “Where is the advocate general? Doesn’t he know how important this case was?”

“We had passed this order one and a half years back but it has not been complied with yet. Should we start contempt of court proceedings?” he warned.

Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Sheikh informed the judges that he has already submitted a report.

