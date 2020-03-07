England’s cricket team will soon visit Pakistan, says British HC

MANCHESTER: British High Commissioner (HC) Dr Christian Turner on Saturday said security situation in Pakistan has improved, England’s cricket team will visit Pakistan soon to play cricket series, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Manchester, Dr Christian Turner said Mayor of Manchester will visit Pakistan next year, along with a high-level delegation to review security situation.

The high commissioner said Pakistan is ranked in top three countries in terms of trade with the British. “Currently the trade volume between both the countries stands at 3.3 trillion pounds.”

Dr Christian Turner vowed to double the trade volume between both the countries. The UK would explore the potential of investments in such areas as clean energy, combating climate change, health, education and tourism sectors in Pakistan, he added.

Back in the month of January, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner had called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to discuss issues related to mutual interests between both the countries.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said that economic development without expenditures and investments is not long-lasting and the incumbent government wants economic progress linked with improvement in the country’s exports.

