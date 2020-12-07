ENT specialist at Sindh hospital succumbs to coronavirus

KARACHI: An ENT specialist at Sindh Government Hospital in the port city’s New Karachi neighbourhood succumbed to the coronavirus on Monday, reported ARY News.

Dr Waris was diagnosed with Covid-19 and had been on a ventilator for the past several days.

The number of healthcare professionals that have thus far fallen prey to the deadly disease across the Sindh province has reached 40.

According to the National Institute of Health, over 10,000 health workers have tested Covid positive in Pakistan since the global pandemic broke out in Pakistan while 100 of them have died due to the infection.

A total of 10,464 health workers have so far tested positive, out of which 6,560 are doctors whose tests detected the viral pathogen. 1,249 nurses and 2,655 of hospital staffers across Pakistan have been afflicted with this virus so far.

