ISLAMABAD: In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the entire Pakistani nation stands united with Kashmiri people, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The foreign minister said the international community must act in support of the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of Kashmiris and urge India to allow the UN Fact-Finding Mission to occupied Kashmir to ascertain the reports of grave human rights violations there.

He said each additional second on the lockdown clock is a burden on the world’s collective conscience

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said India has turned 8 million Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of over 900,000 occupation troops.

He said Pakistan demands the immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

The prime minister said all those illegally arrested and incarcerated should be released and the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces be immediately repealed.

Read More: President, PM Imran reaffirm Pakistan’s support to Kashmiris

“Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people have realized their legitimate right of self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” he said in a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Comments

comments