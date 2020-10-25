Turkey’s Erdogan says French leader has ‘lost his way’ in second broadside

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Emmanuel Macron had “lost his way”, in his second sharp criticism of the French leader in two days over the treatment of Muslims.

On Saturday, Erdogan said Macron had a problem with Muslims and needed mental checks – a rebuke that caused France to recall its ambassador from Ankara.

“The person in charge of France has lost his way. He goes on about Erdogan all day. Look at yourself first and where you are going. I said in Kayseri yesterday, he is a case and he really must be checked up,” Erdogan said in a televised speech in the eastern province of Malatya.

Read More: Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Macron ‘needs treatment’ over attitude to Muslims

NATO members Turkey and France have been at loggerheads over issues including Syria and Libya, maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean, and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Macron’s office said on Saturday France had gathered its European partners, who share France’s demand that Turkey puts a stop to its “dangerous adventures” in the Mediterranean and in the region.

It said Erdogan had two months to respond or face measures, noting the absence of a condolence message from Turkey’s leader after the history teacher’s death last week.

The Turkish president had also said on Oct. 6 that Macron’s comments on Islamist threats were “a clear provocation” and showed “impertinence”.

Comments

comments