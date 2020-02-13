Erdogan receives warm welcome at President House

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the President House, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President Dr Arif Alvi received Erdogan and Turkish First Lady at the President House. Children have presented bouquets to the Turkish President and First Lady.

Erdogan will also meet President Dr Arif Alvi on dinner hosted in his honour upon his visit to Pakistan. Both countries will sign various agreements on defence, railways, information, economy and trade.

It is noteworthy to mention here that President Alvi summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Friday (tomorrow) at 11:00 am which will be addressed by President Erdogan.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan over the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran received the Turk president at Nur Khan Airbase. PM Khan was accompanied by federal cabinet members. PM Imran personally drove Tayyip Erdogan to the Prime Minister’s House.

He was greeted by a guard of honour upon his arrival at PM House.

President Tayyip Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet members and senior government officials besides heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations.

